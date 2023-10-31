5 spooky video games to try this Halloween

For some, the thrill of a heart-pounding scare is far more exhilarating than first date butterflies or job interview nerves.

To illustrate this point, Sky News technology reporter Tom Acres recently spent a weekend immersing himself in one of the spookiest video games of 2023, resulting in the first-ever heart rate alert from his trusty Apple Watch.

The game in question is Dead Space. Originally released in 2008, this year's remake has amplified the fright factor to new heights.

If you're on the hunt for bone-chilling experiences this Halloween, here are five modern horror games that will make your spine tingle.

Dead Space

This game casts you as a starship engineer in the 26th century, marooned on an abandoned mining vessel overrun by nightmarish, zombie-like creatures known as Necromorphs.

Over the course of fifteen years and multiple generations of Xbox and PlayStation, the game's visuals have evolved, intensifying the horror.

The Dead Space remake has the most effectual use of sound design and score in possibly any game I’ve ever played. I don’t remember if it was quite as effective in the original, but I’m fucking shit scared every single second I try to play the remake 😭 — RYNO (@RyaanJamesEvans) October 31, 2023

Dead Space stands out for its grotesque enemies and the myriad ways they can bring your demise. However, it's the unrelenting sense of dread that truly sets the game apart, with the eerie sound design and the ship itself contributing to the atmosphere of terror.

Resident Evil Village

Village represents the latest installment in Capcom's enduring survival horror series.

This game managed to find its way onto iPhones due to the platform's remarkable processing power.

Resident Evil Village on the iPhone 15 Pro Max - Impressive Graphics pic.twitter.com/fgPBvudrMb — TechDroider (@techdroider) October 29, 2023



Its opening hour is a whirlwind of Hammer-horror-style chaos, involving a European hamlet, werewolves, vampires, and scythe-wielding nightmares.

With breathtaking visuals and a relentless pace, it's a game that will keep you gripped from the first moment.

Alan Wake II

Creating a stir within the gaming community, this sequel to the cult classic from 2008 plunges you back into the enigmatic Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls.

You assume the role of a horror author whose stories manifest in the real world, ensuring a wealth of jump scares deeply influenced by film and television elements.

Thanks to the remarkable visuals of 2023, this is a game that's perfect for sharing the scares with friends or loved ones.

Been playing Alan Wake II. Best looking game I’ve ever played. pic.twitter.com/lsLcKjXXVv — Taylor Salim (@TaylorSalim2) October 31, 2023

Five Nights at Freddy's

FNAF has recently made a remarkable transition to the box office, following the success of video game adaptations like The Last Of Us and Super Mario Bros.

With nine main installments since 2014, it's easy to dive into this eerie world set within haunted pizza restaurants, haunted by the unsettling animatronic mascot, Freddy Fazbear.

Despite varying critical reception, the series has garnered a dedicated fanbase captivated by its rich lore and the ever-expanding cast of sinister characters.

Scott Cawthon under his new reddit post confirms that Five Nights at Freddy's 3 is going to be his last game . pic.twitter.com/wYs0FwDnar — Vomfee FNAF MOVIE SPOILERS (@Vomfee2) October 22, 2023

Luigi's Mansion 3

Luigi, Mario's tall, green-capped brother, takes center stage armed with Ghostbusters-like gadgets on a mission to rid a haunted hotel of its spectral inhabitants.

The game exudes creativity, with each floor of the hotel featuring its own unique theme, be it an 80s disco or an overgrown greenhouse.

It provides just enough gentle jump scares to deliver a spooky thrill for young players and is conveniently available on the portable Nintendo Switch.

Luigi's Mansion 3 is an ideal pick for the younger generation of Halloween enthusiasts.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 was released on this day, 4 years ago on Nintendo Switch. Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/aGE19Vm7gu — Toad+Mario Nation (@NationToads) October 31, 2023

Whether you're an adrenaline junkie seeking that pulse-quickening thrill or a young trick-or-treater looking for a spooky but fun experience, these games offer something for every type of Halloween enthusiast.

Happy All Hallows' Eve.

By David Bjelac

