Google is finally saying goodbye to one of its most popular apps

Google is finally saying goodbye to one of its most popular apps
The Google mobile phone icon, © AP/Press Association Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
The Google Play Movies & TV app is set to be fully dumped by Google in January.

According to The Verge, the popular app has already been been pulled from Android TV back in October and from every Roku and most smart TVs.

Google has already moved Android and iOS users to the Google TV app. The tech giant has also revealed how consumers can continue to watch the shows and movies bought through Google Play Movies & TV once the brand is fully dumped.

For consumers with a TV or streaming device powered by Android TV, all content already purchased on Google Play Movies & TV can be viewed on the new shop from January 17th, according to Google.

According to The Verge, Google has also confirmed that consumers with a cable box or a set-top box that runs Android TV, can watch / rent from the YouTube app starting Jan 17th.

If using a browser, YouTube will be the point of call.

According to 9to5Google, the Google Play Movies & TV app on Android TV points users to the Shop tab for a smooth transition.

Consumers can still be able to watch the things purchased even though you’ll be getting the content from a different place - Android TV.

In other announcements. Sony has said that it will be removing Discovery content that users already paid for from their libraries.

