National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed plans to build houses on the moon by 2040, with scientists outlining a strategy to send going to send a 3D printer to Earth's sole natural satellite.

Researchers aim to produce lunar concrete by utilizing moon dust and rock chips, which will then be employed to construct the moon's first houses.

The lunar dust is fine and drifts across the Moon's surface.

Despite being toxic and abrasive, researchers aim to replicate the building of homes on Earth using the soil and minerals available.

Niki Werkheiser, NASA's Director of Technology Maturation, told The New York Times: "We’re at a pivotal moment, and in some ways it feels like a dream sequence."

Reflecting on the past, Werkehiser said her family owned a small construction business while she was growing up in Franklin, Tennessee. In a sense, she said she feels like she is carrying on that legacy through her work at NASA.

NASA hopes the new mission Artemis, appropriately named after Apollo's twin sister, will get people back on the moon.

No one has walked on the moon since the crewed moon landings between July 1969 and December 1972.

In November 2021, NASA launched Artemis I, featuring only robots on board, with a mission to circle the moon before returning to Earth.

Set to launch in November 2024, Artemis II will carry a four-human crew.

NASA's mission, which aims to see humans land on the moon again for the first time in 50 years, will follow Artemis II by only a year.

Responding to the news, Debra Kamin of The New York Times remarked: "The moon is a magnet, and it is pulling us back."

Recently NASA has celebrated 65 years of space exploration and research.

