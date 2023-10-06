Prada to design next NASA moonwalk spacesuits

Italian fashion house Prada has announced it will design the spacesuits for the next NASA moonwalkers.

The astronauts will be doing the catwalk on their moonwalk.

The luxury brand will create special clothing for the 2025 lunar landing mission.

According to the BBC, Prada will be teaming up with Axiom Space to design the suits.

They say there won't be anything too fancy as safety will come before fashion.

Prada says the spacesuits will be white to reflect the sun's rays and protect astronauts from extreme temperatures.

The fashion design company has not only produced clothes for catwalks but was also involved in the America's Cup sailing competition.

Prada and Axiom have said they will be designing a suit that will allow "greater exploration of the lunar surface than ever before".

