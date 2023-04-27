Play Button
This is what clicking the 'I'm not a robot' CAPTCHA actually does

This is what clicking the 'I'm not a robot' CAPTCHA actually does
Michelle Heffernan
We've all clicked that little box to get into a website asap.

But do you know what clicking 'I am not a robot' actually does? It's not as straightforward as you think.

The "I am not a robot" prompt is part of the website CAPTCHA. (Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart) However, it's not clicking this box that proves to a website that you're a living breathing thing-it's actually what you've done beforehand those counts.

"When you click on that checkbox, the site sends back a bunch of information to Google, says John Lloyd, CTO at Casaba Security. Speaking to Reader's Digest he said "Google uses that information to determine the probability that you are a human or a robot".

In other words, by clicking that box you're giving Google permission to analyse your browsing history. You are giving the website permission to look at your online behaviour so it can decide if you are a human or a machine.

Just another reminder your browsing history is not exactly private😳

In other creepy AI news, a furby powered by AI has revealed its plans to take over the world.

