Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

€500,000 EuroMillions win for Tipperary player

€500,000 EuroMillions win for Tipperary player
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
A Lottery player in County Tipperary woke up €500,000 richer this morning after winning the top prize in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket sold on the day of the draw at Tobin's Newsagency on Main Street in Ballingarry, Thurles.

Anne Tobin, who has owned the shop with her husband Michael for the past 30 years, was delighted to hear that one of their customers won the top prize:

This is our biggest win that we have ever had in our store so I feel slightly in shock myself. As soon as word gets out, I’m sure we’ll be seeing plenty of our customers in the shop to check their tickets. I know some of our regulars like to keep their tickets and check a few weeks together but I’m sure as soon as they hear someone has won €500,000, they’ll be checking them sooner than that!

