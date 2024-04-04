Play Button
Funeral details for young mother who died in Tipperary crash announced

The funeral arrangements for the young mother from South Tipperary who tragically died in a road traffic collision over the Bank Holiday weekend have been announced.

Claire Phelan - née Kavanagh - from Carrick-on-Suir in County Tipperary died in a crash in Kilsheelan last Friday night.

Her notice on RIP.ie reads she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Anthony, son Arlo and Baby, mother Denise, Father Timmy, Sister Clodagh, grandparents Anzie, Deckey and Speedy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces Harper and Willow, relatives and many friends.

Claire will be reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Her funeral mass takes place at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The latest updates can be found on our website Beat102103.com.

