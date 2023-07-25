Ireland’s Number One hand cooked crisp brand is adding two much-loved flavours

Ireland's most awarded crips brand O'Donnells has announced that they are adding two beloved flavours to the Crinkle Cut Family - Ballymaloe Relish & Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream & Onion.

The O’Donnells Crinkle Cut Furrows range was launched in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favourite amongst the crips lovers of Ireland.

It is a range inspired by the deep grooves of the furrows ploughed on the family farm in Tipperary to pack additional flavour into every bite.

If, like me, you have a weakness for the glory of Ballymaloe Relish and Cheddar Cheese crips, this is big news!

O’Donnells have managed to concoct a technique of forging the tangy taste of Ballymaloe Relish with the creamy hit of Irish cheddar - bringing you and me a crisp like no other.

Lovers of the tasty treats can enjoy the crinkle Cut Furrows in four mouth-watering flavours: Ballymaloe Relish & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion, Mature Cheddar & Red Onion and Irish Cider Vinegar & Sea Salt.

Additionally, the range is always gluten-free and contains zero artificial colours, flavours and no MSG/GM ingredients.

The bags will be available in 50g single-serve and 125g share bags - perfect to share with family and friends - or devour all by yourself.

Over seven generations of the O’Donnell family have lived on Seskin Farm, Co. Tipperary.

The farm is situated in the valley between Sliabh na mBan mountain and the river Suir with the Comeragh mountains beyond to the south.

It is within The Golden Vale – an area renowned for rich soil, pasturage and beauty.

