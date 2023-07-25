Play Button
Play Button
Tipperary News

Ireland’s Number One hand cooked crisp brand is adding two much-loved flavours

Ireland’s Number One hand cooked crisp brand is adding two much-loved flavours
Ireland’s Number One hand crisp brand is adding two much-loved flavours
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland's most awarded crips brand O'Donnells has announced that they are adding two beloved flavours to the Crinkle Cut Family - Ballymaloe Relish & Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream & Onion.

The O’Donnells Crinkle Cut Furrows range was launched in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favourite amongst the crips lovers of Ireland.

It is a range inspired by the deep grooves of the furrows ploughed on the family farm in Tipperary to pack additional flavour into every bite.

Advertisement

If, like me, you have a weakness for the glory of Ballymaloe Relish and Cheddar Cheese crips, this is big news!

O’Donnells have managed to concoct a technique of forging the tangy taste of Ballymaloe Relish with the creamy hit of Irish cheddar - bringing you and me a crisp like no other.

Advertisement

Lovers of the tasty treats can enjoy the crinkle Cut Furrows in four mouth-watering flavours: Ballymaloe Relish & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion, Mature Cheddar & Red Onion and Irish Cider Vinegar & Sea Salt.

Additionally, the range is always gluten-free and contains zero artificial colours, flavours and no MSG/GM ingredients.

Advertisement

The bags will be available in 50g single-serve and 125g share bags - perfect to share with family and friends - or devour all by yourself.

Over seven generations of the O’Donnell family have lived on Seskin Farm, Co. Tipperary.

The farm is situated in the valley between Sliabh na mBan mountain and the river Suir with the Comeragh mountains beyond to the south.

It is within The Golden Vale – an area renowned for rich soil, pasturage and beauty.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Minister Jack Chambers officially opens South East Greenway

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 2

Premier League chief ‘not too concerned at moment’ about Saudi Arabia rise

 By Syndicated Content
Uncategorized 3

Vote for Beat's Club Focus 2023

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement