Get a Chicken Fillet Roll or Breakfast Roll for less than €2.50

Mondays are tough going-so you might be glad to hear of a range of cheap treats you can nab this July 24th.

Every year Applegreen celebrates its birthday with special in store offers, and this year is no different.

For one day only, Monday July 24th,special prices apply to popular items, and you can get a 100% Irish Chicken Fillet roll or Breakfast roll for just €2.47.

In line with the 24/7 theme, you can also nab a 12oz slushee, a Yorkie bar or a muffin/croissant for just 24 cent. Car washes are priced at just €2.47, and any burger from the in-house Station burger range is also just €2.47. Tayto Cheese & Onion / Salt & Vinegar crisps will be 24 cent per packet and Dunkin' Donuts two pack are also priced at €2.47.

Many other items are also reduced, and you can find a full list of discounts and in store promotions here.

As well as offering customers discounts, Applegreen will also be doubling down on its charity contribution as part of the celebration.

The retailer currently partners with Barretstown,the Kildare based charity that runs residential camps for children with serious illnesses. On July 24th Applegreen is doubling its donations to the Applegreen Charitable Fund, giving 2 cent to the charity fund for every transaction processed.

Applegreen opened its first store in Ireland in 1992, and now has over 120 stores nationwide, including over 20 in the South East. Speaking on the celebration, Commercial Director, Seamus Stapleton, said: "We are very excited to celebrate our 31st birthday with our customers and colleagues. Applegreen is proud to be an Irish company with an true Irish success story."

