Large crowds attend service for grandparents and boy killed in Cashel crash

Large crowds have attended a service held in memory of the three-year-old boy and his grandparents killed in a car crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Thomas O’Reilly (45), his wife Bridget O’Reilly (46), and Tom O’Reilly (three) died in the collision in Cashel on Tuesday evening.

The boy’s parents, both aged 22, were seriously injured in the crash and are receiving treatment in hospital.

The service, which was held in St John the Baptist Church in Cashel, featured music from the Cashel Community School Choir.

People attend a vigil at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fr Enda Brady said that the community did not know what to say in the wake of the “awful event on Tuesday night”, but wanted to express their support to the O’Reilly family.

Thomas O’Reilly’s brother Michael lit three candles placed in front of the altar in memory of his three family members.

A student of Cashel Community School lit a candle for those who are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Will Ryan, principal of St John the Baptist boys school, said that the community was “united in grief” after the deaths of “young Tom” and his two grandparents.

Mr Ryan also asked for a speedy recovery for Tom’s parents.

Mary Andrews, principal of St John the Baptist Girls School, shared her sympathies with the O’Reilly family, and hoped that “the support of so many (would) bring them through these difficult days, weeks and months ahead”.

People were also asked to say a prayer for the four young people who died in the Clonmel crash at a vigil held for the family affected by the crash in Cashel on Tuesday night.

The funeral of Nicole Murphy was held earliertoday, while a funeral service for siblings Grace and Luke McSweeney is to be held tomorrow, and a funeral will be held for Zoey Coffey on Saturday.

“We pray too for Nicole Murphy, Zoey Coffey, Grace McSweeney and Luke McSweeney, all who died so tragically in Clonmel on Friday. May they rest in peace,” Ms Andrews said.

Gratitude was also expressed for the emergency service members who attended the scene of the Cashel crash on Tuesday.

Councillor Declan Burgess and Tipperary TD Martin Browne were also among those who spoke at the service.

At its conclusion, members of the community queued up to shake hands with the family and express their condolences.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha and Cillian Sherlock, PA

