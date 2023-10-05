Play Button
Man confirmed dead following Tipp crash

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N24 near Kilsheelan, County Tipperary.

The crash occurred this afternoon, Thursday 5th October 2023, at approximately 1.20 this afternoon.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver of a van, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Tipperary University Hospital.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, was seriously injured and is currently receiving medical treatment at University Hospital Waterford.

The scene of the collision is currently preserved while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.

The N24 (Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir road) is currently closed at Kilsheelan and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N24 this afternoon between 1.00 p.m. and 1.30 p.m., and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177 640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

