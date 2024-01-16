Popular Aldi store in Tipperary shut down

Aldi has announced that its store in Tipperary Town will remain closed for the next four weeks.

The store will be closed to allow for renovations as builders work to complete the internal retrofit and also to install a Deposit Return Vending Machine.

The vending machine will allow customers to return cans and plastic bottles and receive vouchers/cash back.

The parking lot of the store will also be completed during this period, Tipperary Live reports.

The nearby Cashel and Cahir stores can be accessed until the Tipp Town store is re-opened.

Staff will be reassigned to stores in neighbouring towns during this period. The local store on Mitchel’s Street will re-open on Thursday (February 15) at 9am.

