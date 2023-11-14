Play Button
South East castle crowned Ireland's True Hidden Gem

Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
Rachael Dunphy
A South East castle has been crowned Ireland's True Hidden Gem.

Farney Castle in County Tipperary came out top of the 20 hidden gems ranked by Polestar.

Their study looked at TikTok, Instagram and TripAdvisor data to find the top-rated spots for each county. The lower the views on social media, the more 'hidden' the gem was.

The South East was well represented, with six of the top 20 coming from the region.

In second place was the John F Kennedy Arboretum in Wexford, with the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore, County Waterford ranking fifth.

The other South East hot spots making the list of Ireland's True Hidden Gems were; Woodstock House and Gardens in Kilkenny (10th), The Barrow Way, Kilkenny (16th), and Milford Mills in Carlow coming 18th.

