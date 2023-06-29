Tipp jockey awarded MBE for contribution to sport in Britain

A Tipperary jockey has been awarded an honorary MBE for her contribution to sport in Britain.

Rachael Blackmore has "re-written the record book in recent years" while doing things that no other female jockey has ever done.

That's according to the Irish Independent.

An honorary MBE recognises those who are not British but excel in their field in Britain.

Blackmore joins other racing superstars such as Frankie Dettori, who received the honour in 2001.

Her achievements

Blackmore was the first-ever woman to win at Cheltenham.

In 2021, she had six winners at the festival making her the first-ever woman to be crowned top jockey.

Included in those wins was the Champions Hurdle success. She was riding Honeysuckle for her boss, Waterford's Henry De Bromhead.

This was the first time a female had ever won the showpiece event on day one.

Then came the Aintree Grand National when Blackmore rose Minella Times to triumph.

Again, she was the first female to win the world-famous steeplechase.

This earned her congratulations from sports stars including Billie Jean King as well as the Beatles' Ringo Starr.

Blackmore joined the likes of Lionel Messi, Usain Bolt, Muhammad Ali, and Tiger Woods when she scooped the BBC's Sport Personality's World Sport Star of the Year award.

Another first for females saw Blackmore win the Cheltenham Gold Cup last year.

She was aboard De Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard when she secured the win in the blue-riband event.

Blackmore and De Bromhead

Blackmore is best known for her relationship with De Bromhead's Honeysuckle.

The two provided one of the greatest moments in Cheltenham's history when they finished the horse's career in style last March.

Blackmore rode Honeysuckle to success in the Mares' Jurd;e before the winner's enclosure erupted with joy.

De Bromhead described the two as a "match made in heaven" before the horse retired.

