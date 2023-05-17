Tipp McDonald's seek help from Traveller advocacy group to resolve problems

A McDonald's manager in Cashel, Co. Tipperary has sought help from a Traveller advocacy group in relation to staff and customers being harassed there.

Apparently, Gardaí have been called to the M8 service area on numerous occasions because of children as young as seven and eight causing problems.

Maria Lyons, a manager at the McDonald's there, told Tipp Fm that children and young teenagers from a nearby halting site have been harassing staff and customers.

She says she got in touch with the advocacy group, which did help.

"We had agreements in place where if they stayed away for a certain length of time then they’d be allowed back in. It helped for a for a time but we’re back to square one now again,” Maria said.

As well as Gardaí getting involved to try and help, local politicians have also been lobbied to tackle the issue.

“To be honest a lot of the representatives and Gardaí that we’ve spoken to weren’t aware of how bad it had actually got. It’s vandalism, breaking stuff in the bathrooms, locking themselves into the bathrooms. There is an element of harassing customers as well – there’s some customers who might ring us a day later and say ‘I did not feel safe on your premises.’ But unless we know about it at the time and the Gardaí are called it's hard to fix it,” Maria added.

