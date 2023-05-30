Rescue agencies airlift injured walker following Tipperary mountain fall

South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) were called into action yesterday (May 29) to rescue a hillwalker who had become stranded on a mountain in Co. Tipperary.

Shortly after 1 pm SEMRA were alerted to the incident at Slievenamon after the individual fell and suffered a debilitating lower leg injury.

The rescue group made their way to the casualty using a Land Rover Discovery rescue vehicle.

A joint effort with two other emergency services was then executed in order to airlift the casualty to safety.

Advertisement

SEMRA was followed shortly afterwards by the National Ambulance Service and the Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford Airport, which arrived on the scene just before 2:30 pm.

From here, several SEMRA members assisted the winchman in transferring the person to a lower location on the mountain to enable a transfer to the helicopter.

The casualty was airlifted from the site by 15:30, with the agencies safely departing the area shortly afterwards.

Rescue 117 on hand to assist injured kite surfer in Wexford

Advertisement

In an unrelated incident, A kite surfer was airlifted to hospital with "serious" injuries sustained at Our Lady's Lake in Co. Wexford on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm on Sunday, May 28, during what was understood to be "ideal" kite surfing conditions.

Rescue 117 and the National Ambulance Service were called upon when the man struck rocks while enjoying kite surfing.

Medics who arrived at the scene identified multiple fractures before the man was airlifted by Rescue 117 to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for additional medical attention.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.