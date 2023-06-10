Tipperary celebrates pride fest 2023 with Thurles a wash of colour

Tipperary’s Pride Fest got underway today in Thurles, with several fun-filled events throughout the day into the evening.

As is always the case, everybody is encouraged to partake in the fun, with a strong focus on members of the LGBTQ+ community.

With everything from a book signing at The Bookworm shop of ‘The Gay Bible’ by Sinead Huggins Young, followed up with a dance class, the town is full of options for all.

Weather permitting, there will be a parade from the town park at 6 pm, followed by the main event at 7 pm in Barretts Coachyard Inn.

There will be several activities happening throughout the night, and you can view full details here.

One of the primary goals of today's festivities is to recognise the growing number of homophobic attacks in Ireland.

Young boy assaulted by classmates in Navan

An assault took place in May that resulted in a young boy receiving treatment for serious facial issues.

Three youths were arrested in connection with the assault, which is believed to have been 'motivated by hate'.

Snapchat row that preceded Navan attack probed as boys arrested over horror assault on teen given security advice by gardaí https://t.co/O9ZtKGybzi — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) May 23, 2023

Footage of the incident was shared online and featured several juveniles wearing the same school uniform.

