Tipperary rail line reopens after fatal incident

The Thurles to Portlaoise rail line has reopened after a fatal incident this morning.

The stretch of rail line, which services Thurles, Templemore, Ballybrophy, and Portlaoise was closed this morning shortly after 8 am due to an incident that Irish Rail described as 'tragic'.

Services have been suspended between Thurles and Templemore due to a tragic incident.

06:40 Limerick - Heuston is stopped between Thurles and Templemore.

The line will remain closed in both directions until further notice.

Update to follow. -CL — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 15, 2023

Irish Rail took to social media to update passengers on alternative arrangements. However, the stretch of rail line has since reopened.

The rail provider confirmed services will be expected to operate fully this afternoon, including all Cork - Heuston lines, as well as the Heuston - Portlaoise services.

