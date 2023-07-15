Play Button
Tipperary rail line reopens after fatal incident

Rachael Dunphy
The Thurles to Portlaoise rail line has reopened after a fatal incident this morning.

The stretch of rail line, which services Thurles, Templemore, Ballybrophy, and Portlaoise was closed this morning shortly after 8 am due to an incident that Irish Rail described as 'tragic'.

Irish Rail took to social media to update passengers on alternative arrangements. However, the stretch of rail line has since reopened.

The rail provider confirmed services will be expected to operate fully this afternoon, including all Cork - Heuston lines, as well as the Heuston - Portlaoise services.

