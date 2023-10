A woman in Tipperary has been arrested and detained on suspision of theft of clothes.

The woman in question was nabbed by Tipperary gardaí in Nenagh after allegedly stealing clothes from a shop.

Tipperary live report that the woman was arrested on Monday 2nd of October.

She was later detained at the garda station with investigation ongoing.

Advertisement

No further information has been released at the time of reporting.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.