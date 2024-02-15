Two to appear in court charged with assault in Tipperary

Two people have been charged in connection with an assault in Tipperary earlier this week.

A man was seriously assaulted in Tipperary town in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested shortly afterwards and questioned by Gardaí.

They're due to face charges at Nenagh District Court at roughly 10 this morning.

A male (aged in his 40s) was seriously injured when he was assaulted on the roadway outside Greenane Drive, Tipperary town at approximately 2 am on Tuesday.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Greenane Drive, Tipperary town between the hours of 1.30 am and 3.00 am, including road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any person with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

