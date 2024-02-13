Man seriously injured in Tipperary assault

Gardaí are investigating the serious assault of a man that occurred in Tipperary town, County Tipperary, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A male (aged in his 40s) was seriously injured when he was assaulted on the roadway outside Greenane Drive, Tipperary town at approximately 2am.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Two men (aged in their 30s) were arrested this morning.

Both men are currently detained at Garda stations in County Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Greenane Drive, Tipperary town between the hours of 1.30am and 3.00am, including road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any person with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 , or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.