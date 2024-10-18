Play Button
Four people injured in assault in Tipperary

Dayna Kearney
Gardaí in Tipperary are dealing with an assault in Nenagh.

They received a report of a public order incident involving a number of individuals in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary this afternoon.

All parties involved had left the scene before the arrival of Gardaí.

Four individuals subsequently sought medical treatment of their own accord for non-life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and Gardaí have said no further information is available.

