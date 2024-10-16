Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Planning permission sought for solar farm at Coolmore Stud

Planning permission sought for solar farm at Coolmore Stud
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Planning permission has been sought for a solar farm in County Tipperary.

Coolmore Stud is seeking planning permission to develop a new solar farm after recently purchasing Killough Castle.

The solar farm on land at Killock Castle will be located away from the main road.

Stakeholders are invited to a public AGM on Saturday 19th October to have their say on the proposals.

Advertisement

If developed, it's believed the solar farm could power up to 25,000 homes.

Reporting by Joleen Murphy 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Murder investigation launched following disappearance of 8-year-old boy

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Kate Moss makes Victoria's Secret debut at 50

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Weather warning issued for two South East counties

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement