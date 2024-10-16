Planning permission sought for solar farm at Coolmore Stud

Planning permission has been sought for a solar farm in County Tipperary.

Coolmore Stud is seeking planning permission to develop a new solar farm after recently purchasing Killough Castle.

The solar farm on land at Killock Castle will be located away from the main road.

Stakeholders are invited to a public AGM on Saturday 19th October to have their say on the proposals.

Advertisement

If developed, it's believed the solar farm could power up to 25,000 homes.

Reporting by Joleen Murphy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.