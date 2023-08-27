Vigil to take place this evening for four young people who died in Clonmel crash

A vigil will be held this evening outside Loreto Clonmel in Tipperary following the tragic crash in the town which claimed four young lives.

Presentation Secondary School Principal Michael O'Loughlin said "A great day of celebration is now replaced by unbearable grief and a great sense of loss".

Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey, Nicole Murphy (all 18), and Grace's 24-year-old brother Luke McSweeney died on Mountain Road on Friday night.

Principal of the Presentation Michael O'Loughlin said Zoey and Grace were looking forward to a new start.

"No words can express our sorrow, our pain, and our grief. Zoey and Grace were two beautiful students, loved by everybody who met them... and achieved such excellent results on Friday.

"Both girls were absolutely thrilled with their results and were looking forward to new, exciting times ahead."

Loreto Clonmel Principal Anne McGrath paid tribute to Nicole Murphy, who attended the school.

"No words can express our sorrow, pain and grief. Nicole was a beautiful student, highly regarded by staff and students alike. During her time in Loreto, she developed into a young woman who was kind, gentle, and witty: and she was a trusted and loyal friend."

Loreto and Presentation Clonmel and other schools in the town opened on Saturday to help support students and their families in the wake of the crash.