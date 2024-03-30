Woman (30s) dies and several injured in South Tipperary crash

A woman in her 30s has died and several others have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Tipperary.

It happened at approximately 10pm on the N24 in Kilsheelan last night (Friday).

The woman - who was a passenger in one of the cars - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was take to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination is due to take place at a later stage.

The driver of the car - a man in his 40s - was also taken to UHW, for treatment for injuries believed be non-life-threatening at this time.

The driver and two passengers in the second car were all aged in their late teens.

The three teenagers - two young men and one young woman - were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road (N24) remains closed at this time and local traffic diversions are in place.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and were travelling in the area of the N24 at Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary, on Friday 29th March 2024, between 9.30pm and 10.10pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

