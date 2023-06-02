46 houses in Waterford's Gaeltacht refused planning permission

Planning permission lodged to build 46 homes in Waterford's Gaeltacht has been refused amid increased pressure to address the housing crisis.

An Bord Pleanála rejected the plans due to a perceived negative impact on the Irish language in the area, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Development firm Shinebright proposed the construction of 46 homes on the outskirts of An Rinn, Waterford's Gaeltacht.

Council policy states that 60% of proposed housing units in a Gaeltacht must have a language condition attached to the residency - meaning the occupants must be fluent in Irish.

Shinebright claimed the project it proposed was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity for people to stay living in the area while availing of affordable accommodation.

An Bord Pleanála states that the developer failed to show that the development would not affect the "linguistic integrity of the area," (affect the Irish language, basically).

It also stated that the scale and layout of the development would be out of character with the other developments in Gaeltacht areas.

Shinebright made an attempt to appeal the decision, however, that was also rejected on the basis that rural villages such as An Rinn can only support the building of 20 new homes under the Waterford City and County Development Plan 2022-2028. Another factor ruling against the development was the necessary upgrading of the local sewage network.

Conradh na Gaeilge chimed in too, stating that it was unlikely that there would be enough Irish speakers to buy the number of houses needed under the language condition.

