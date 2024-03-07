Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

All Together Now announce further lineup

All Together Now announce further lineup
All Together Now
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

All Together Now has announced over 50 new artists for ATN24.

The festival returns to Waterford's Curraghmore Estate for the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Joining the already-announced artists are Irish band The Mary Wallopers, and indie band Future Islands.

After making her return to the charts thanks to her viral hit 'Unwritten', Natasha Bedingfield has been added to the lineup for this year's festival.

Other acts revealed include Slowdive, James Vincent McMorrow, and Kingfishr.

Advertisement

South East band King Kong Company have also been announced, with festival organisers promising more acts to be announced.

The festival takes place from August 1st to 4th, with tickets and information available here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane dies aged 12

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Full Palliative Care Services to finally be made available for children in South East

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 3

Domestic abuse charity condemns inclusion of Kate Middleton's uncle in Big Brother

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement