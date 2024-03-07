All Together Now announce further lineup

All Together Now has announced over 50 new artists for ATN24.

The festival returns to Waterford's Curraghmore Estate for the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Joining the already-announced artists are Irish band The Mary Wallopers, and indie band Future Islands.

After making her return to the charts thanks to her viral hit 'Unwritten', Natasha Bedingfield has been added to the lineup for this year's festival.

Other acts revealed include Slowdive, James Vincent McMorrow, and Kingfishr.

South East band King Kong Company have also been announced, with festival organisers promising more acts to be announced.

The festival takes place from August 1st to 4th, with tickets and information available here.

