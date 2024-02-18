Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift comes to Waterford next weekend

Calling all Swifties! Fever’s Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift is coming to the South East next weekend.

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations across the world and it's coming to Waterford on Saturday 24th February.

The popstar's biggest hits will be played under the gentle glow of candlelight by the string quartet - 'Suir Strings' at Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford.

As you can imagine, tickets have been in high demand and there are only restricted (music-only) tickets left to purchase which cost €15.

The 60-minute show kicks off at 9 pm with doors opening 45 minutes before the start time and late entry is not permitted.

Little swifties are welcome to the concert as long as they are 8 years of age or older and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone.

The setlist includes:

Lavender Haze

Love Story

Cardigan

Blank Space

Enchanted

Anti-Hero

Snow on the Beach

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Wildest Dreams

Lover

I Knew You Were Trouble

You Belong With Me

Shake It Off

If you haven't been lucky enough to get tickets to Tay Tay, more Candlelight shows are coming up including a tribute to Coldplay, Adele, Queen, and ABBA.

If that isn't enough for you then you could book a private concert for you and at least 14 of your pals!

