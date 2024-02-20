Play Button
Emergency services at scene of serious crash near Tramore

A Garda 'Road closed' sign and tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
A young woman has died in a crash near Tramore overnight.

The girl - understood to have been in her 20s - lost her life in the single-vehicle collision at Lisselan at around 9.30pm last night.

Gardaí say traffic is currently restricted along the R685 from Pickardstown on the R675 to the Junction with R708 at Waterford airport.

These restrictions are expected to be in place for several hours.

All road users - HGV drivers in particular - are advised to consider alternative routes. Diversions are in place and there is very limited local access only.

More information to follow...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

