Excitement builds for the South East's biggest festival

Excitement is building as we get closer to one of the best weekends of the year!

All Together Now brings you 18 stages of music, art, theatre, spoken word, comedy, and feasts of food, with plenty more hidden gems set in the gorgeous grounds of Curraghmore House, Waterford for the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Some acts already announced to the music lineup include Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx, Caribou, Loyle Carner, Villagers, Jessie Ware, Sugababes, and Lankum.

The Comedy lineup includes Tommy Tiernan, Deirdre O’Kane, Emma Doran, David McSavage, Ross Browne, Enya Martin, and many more.

Advertisement

For any foodies attending the festival, they're in for a treat as there's an action-packed programme of food-related frolics in a two-day extravaganza of events, demos, cooking competitions, tastings, workshops, debates, and, at times, downright madness.

If you want to get into the festival nice and early and avoid any bank holiday traffic, early entry passes are available at a price of €24.00.

The passes allow access into the campsites from 4 pm on Thursday with the last entry at 10 pm.

If you book a direct bus with Bus Eireann to the festival on Thursday you will gain Early Entry free of charge, also Campervans are encouraged to travel to the festival on Thursday also free of charge.

Advertisement

Why not book in for a Sauna or Hot Tub during the day on Friday and relax whilst others are making the journey to the festival?

All Together Now has also launched its brand new app ahead of the jam-packed weekend. You'll find Stage times, site map, playlist, wellness, food, and feasts as well as the latest news and live updates from ATN23 all in one place.

A special guest will be revealed tomorrow (Wednesday) via the App, so keep your eyes peeled!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.