A fire that broke out in a derelict house in Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford is understood to be under control.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10:30 on Sunday morning.

Emergency services from Tramore, Kilmac, Portlaw, and Dunmore attended the scene.

The fire was located opposite Centra in the village, and nobody is expected to have been injured in the blaze.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our websiteΒ Beat102103.com.

Β

Β

Β