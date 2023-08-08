Five puppies found dead in bag in Waterford forest

A cement bag filled with 13 puppies was found in a Waterford forest almost two weeks ago.

The discovery was made by a woman who was out for a walk with her children.

According to the Waterford News and Star, the group heard "squealing from deep within ht forest."

They followed the cries and discovered the puppies.

Five of them had died but eight were fortunate enough to survive.

The woman called the ISPCA who had the puppies seen by a vet within an hour.

Alice Lacey, Senior Inspector with the Society responded to the call immediately.

According to another member of the ISPCA, the puppies still had their umbilical cords "partially attached."

They were treated with emergency fluids and milk at City Vets in Waterford.

They were then washed and placed on heating pads and were fed every two hours.

Sadly, we are seeing more cases like the poor puppies in this video. Cases of abandoned pups and dogs post-COVID and during the cost-of-living crisis. If you can, please help keep our promise to never turn away an animal hurt and donate today. 💙https://t.co/HCdcWiFEVg pic.twitter.com/evcwZt3Pmv — ISPCA (@ISPCA1) July 28, 2023

The puppies are now thriving in different ISPCA centres across the country.

They were split into four pairs of two and sent to Donegal, Kildare, Carlow, and West Wicklow for care.

The fact that they survived has been described as "a miracle."

If you are interested in taking a puppy into your home you can email [email protected] or call Laura, the rehoming coordinator on 043 332 5035.

