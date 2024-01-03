Fresh appeal for Imelda Keenan missing from Waterford for 30 years

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for a woman who went missing from Waterford three decades ago.

3rd January 2024, marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of 22 year-old, Imelda Keenan.

Imelda was last seen on Monday, 3rd January 1994 in Waterford.

Since then, Gardaí have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Imelda was originally from Mountmellick, Co. Laois, but had settled in Waterford City where she lived in an apartment with her boyfriend at the time.

A candlelight vigil will be held on William Street in Waterford at 3pmtoday, the place where Imelda was seen last.

January 3rd 1994

On the day she went missing, Imelda had informed her boyfriend that she was going to the post office in the town.

She left her apartment at 1.30pm and walked down William Street onto Lombard Street. The last known sighting of Imelda is at this time when she was seen crossing the road by a local doctor’s secretary who knew her.

The secretary and a friend saw Imelda crossing the road at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street.

Imelda was subsequently reported missing by her brother, Edward the following day.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Imelda.

According to the Irish Times, Imelda's brother Gerry said "his mother and two brothers had died with broken hearts not knowing what had happened to Ms Keenan who had been the youngest daughter in the family."

30 years on, Gardaí and Imedla’s family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

They have released a photo of what Imelda might look like now to help with the investigation.

Gardaí would encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

