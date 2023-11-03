Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Waterford teen

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jack Faulkner.

He has been missing from his home in Ballybeg, Co. Waterford since Saturday evening, 28th October 2023.

Jack is approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall with a thin build.

He has sandy red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Jack was wearing a black The North Face jacket and grey trousers.

Anyone with information on Jack's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

