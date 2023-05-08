Lorde leads fresh new acts added to Waterford's All Together Now festival

More than 100 new acts have been announced for this year’s All Together Now including Lorde and LCD Soundsystem frontman James Murphy.

The festival takes place on the August Bank Holiday (Aug 4th - Aug 6th) on the grounds of Curraghmore House in Waterford for the 4th year running.

Among the music acts announced is Daphni, Biig Piig, Fight Like Apes, Le Boom, and many more across 16 stages. Tommy Tiernan has also been announced for Brunch on the bandstand.

New Zealand superstar LORDE has sold over 12 million albums worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide. Her debut, Pure Heroine went triple-platinum, won two Grammy Awards, and spawned the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, “Royals,” and quadruple-platinum follow-up “Team.” This will only be her second-ever Irish performance.

Advertisement

LCD Soundsystem frontman and co-founder of seminal New York label DFA JAMES MURPHY could rightly be called one of the coolest people on the independent music scene. A pivotal figure in electronic music, receiving Grammy nominations and a tonne of critical acclaim, he will be bringing his huge bag of records and impeccable taste in tunes to ATN this year for a set that is bound to be a highlight of the weekend!

Expect an instantly-identifiable mix of hip-hop, R&B, dance music, and stripped-back soul with subtle undercurrents of jazz from Irish musician BIIG PIIG aka Jess Smyth. She first released her superbly titled EP, ‘Big Fan Of The Sesh’, followed up by her second EP, ‘A World Without Snooze Vol.2’. Here’s a little taster with her latest track In The Dark.

Fourteen years since the release of their acclaimed debut album, Fight Like Apes and The Mystery of The Golden Medallion, and almost six years since they announced their split as a band, legendary Dublin alt-rock gang FIGHT LIKE APES are BACK to play their first Irish festival in many moons.

One of the highlights of All Together Now is the Belonging Bandstand Brunch. Grab some nice food, ice cold drinks and enjoy brunch with one of the funniest comedians in the world, TOMMY TIERNAN. An Irish comedian, actor, chat show host, writer, and podcaster, Tommy has been performing stand-up comedy for close to thirty years. His legendary record-breaking stand-up ticket sales extend across the world

Advertisement

The ATN23 General, Family, and Early Entry passes and additional Campervan passes go on sale via Ticketmaster.ie & usual outlets on Thursday, May 11th at 9.00 AM

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.