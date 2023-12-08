Play Button
Major land and river search in Waterford overnight

Major land and river search in Waterford overnight
A major land and river search took place in Waterford City on Thursday evening following reports of a missing person.

Belongings were discovered on land at the water’s edge at around 7 pm, and Gardaí subsequently tasked The Dunmore East Coastguard Unit, rescue helicopter Rescue 117, and Waterford City River Rescue to search for the area.

The teams took part in a major search operation for three hours, and the search was stood down at approximately 10.30 pm last night (Thursday)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.

