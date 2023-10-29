Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Waterford

A man, aged in his 20s, has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Waterford on Saturday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a serious traffic collision involving a car on the N29, Port Road shortly after 10:30 pm.

The two occupants of the car, both male and in their 20s, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford. The driver was later pronounced deceased. Injuries to the passenger are not described as life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene has been arranged, and local traffic diversions are in place. A report will be sent to the coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are appealing to any road users who were travelling in this area at the time who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

