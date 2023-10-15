Man (70s) dies while driving trike in Waterford

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle collision involving a trike in Co. Waterford.

The collision occurred at Chapel Road, Stradbally, Waterford at around midday on Sunday.

A male in his 70s was the driver of the trike and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The scene of the collision is preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Tramore are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

