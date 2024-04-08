Play Button
Man admits killing but denies murdering mechanic in West Waterford

courts of justice generic Photo: PA
A man has admitted killing but denies murdering a mechanic in Co Waterford in 2022 and is to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Maurice Boland (36), of Bridgeview Close, Tallow, Co Waterford, pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Cian Gallagher at Barrack Street in Tallow on November 10th, 2022.

Ms Justice Karen O'Connor swore a jury of four women and eight men to hear the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

Ms Justice O'Connor told the jury that the deceased man was from Malahide Road in Dublin 17 and worked as a mechanic in Tallow up to the time of his death.

She told them not to carry out any independent research as they are to try the case based only on the evidence they hear in court. She also asked them not to engage in social media "in any way" in relation to the trial.

