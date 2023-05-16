Man seriously injured following Waterford crash

A man is in serious condition at University Hospital Waterford following a crash earlier on.

A bus hit the man who had been walking on the Tramore side of the Ballindud roundabout in Waterford City.

The road has since been closed and is not expected to open in the next few hours.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene.

Significant delays are expected with tailbacks to the Airport roundabout.

If possible, drivers are asked to avoid the ring road and make alternative routes home.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

