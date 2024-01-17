Man who tried to kidnap girl (11) back living in Waterford

A man who tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl has been released from prison and is back living in Waterford.

Michael Martin, 44, spent 11 years in Arbour Hill prison in Dublin following the attempted abduction.

It's unknown where exactly in Waterford Martin is living today, but in 2015 he had an address at Shandon Court, Yellow Road, Waterford City.

According to The Irish Sun, he tried to kidnap the girl while she was playing with her brothers in the Cullohill area of Co. Laois in March of 2015.

Martin started speaking to the girl, then grabbed her, and tried to force her into the car.

The 11-year-old started to struggle and her 10-year-old brother ran to her aid and attacked him.

Martin was forced away as the boy rescued his sister.

He initially received 14 years for the attempted abduction but after an appeal, it was reduced to 11.

Released from prison

Since being released from prison two weeks ago, Martin has allegedly been keeping a low profile and engaging with Gardaí.

Gardaí must be informed of his movements and monitor his behaviour as part of his release conditions.

Martin has 97 previous convictions that include sexual assault, threats to kill, burglary, and theft.

It's understood he suffers from PTSD and undertook courses while behind bars to help deal with his tendency for violence.

