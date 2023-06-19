Waterford's Masons nightclub to be no more ahead of major rebrand

The iconic Masons Bar in Waterford city will soon be no more.

The popular bar and nightclub at 97 Manor Street is undergoing a major rebrand and will soon become Club B, an LGBT+-friendly venue.

Club B has already been operating upstairs in the Causeway Group-owned premises for over a year and its success has prompted management to change tact on the venue as a whole.

Speaking about the new venture to Beat, Causeway Group Managing Director Neill Kelly said: "We felt Masons needed a revamp, and we're excited about this new move."

He added: "There are drag shows in Club B on Friday and Saturday nights which I've attended myself and they're fantastic craic."

Club B's social media has already announced the rebrand, stating on TikTok that "Club B has taken over, we are now downstairs!"

We're sure we're not alone in having plenty of every-so-slightly hazy memories of Masons over the years!

Ireland's cheapest places for a pint of Guinness

Last year, Beat reported that Masons was one of the cheapest places in Ireland for a pint of Guinness.

In all, 22 pubs in Dublin, 20 in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Drogheda, and 16 across Waterford were included in the survey.

As expected, the Temple Bar pub in Dublin is Ireland's most expensive where a pint of Guinness would have set you back €7.60 at the time of the survey.

That's over four euros more expensive than the cheapest pint on the list at the time at Masons, which cost just €3.50.

