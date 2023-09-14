Play Button
Mix of orange and yellow rain warnings in place for South East

A woman walks down a street during a heavy downpour of rain in Belfast, © PA Wire/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Waterford has been included in a status orange weather warning for rain.

It comes into effect from 4 o'clock and will remain in place until 6 o'clock tomorrow evening.

Met Éireann warns that persistent and heavy rain could lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford have all been included in the yellow rain warning.

That one comes into effect from 6 o'clock this evening.

It will remain in place for 24 hours, so it will expire at 6 pm tomorrow.

The same warnings (poor driving conditions, flooding, etc) remain in place for these counties.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

