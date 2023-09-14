Mix of orange and yellow rain warnings in place for South East

Waterford has been included in a status orange weather warning for rain.
It comes into effect from 4 o'clock and will remain in place until 6 o'clock tomorrow evening.
Met Éireann warns that persistent and heavy rain could lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.
⚠️Status Orange - Rain warning for Cork, Waterford
From this afternoon (Thursday) to Friday evening, persistent and heavy rain will lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions ☔️
⏰Valid: 16:00 Thursday 14/09/2023 to 18:00 Friday 15/09/2023 pic.twitter.com/RmSrNhIdxq
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 14, 2023
Meanwhile, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford have all been included in the yellow rain warning.
That one comes into effect from 6 o'clock this evening.
It will remain in place for 24 hours, so it will expire at 6 pm tomorrow.
The same warnings (poor driving conditions, flooding, etc) remain in place for these counties.
Level: Yellow
Type: Rainfall
Affected Regions: Carlow, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow
Expected Onset: Thursday 14/9/2023 18:00
Expires: Friday 15/9/2023 18:00 pic.twitter.com/ziDtCtGL8f
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 13, 2023
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.