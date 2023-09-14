Mix of orange and yellow rain warnings in place for South East

Waterford has been included in a status orange weather warning for rain.

It comes into effect from 4 o'clock and will remain in place until 6 o'clock tomorrow evening.

Met Éireann warns that persistent and heavy rain could lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

⚠️Status Orange - Rain warning for Cork, Waterford From this afternoon (Thursday) to Friday evening, persistent and heavy rain will lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions ☔️ ⏰Valid: 16:00 Thursday 14/09/2023 to 18:00 Friday 15/09/2023 pic.twitter.com/RmSrNhIdxq — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford have all been included in the yellow rain warning.

That one comes into effect from 6 o'clock this evening.

It will remain in place for 24 hours, so it will expire at 6 pm tomorrow.

The same warnings (poor driving conditions, flooding, etc) remain in place for these counties.

Level: Yellow Type: Rainfall Affected Regions: Carlow, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow Expected Onset: Thursday 14/9/2023 18:00 Expires: Friday 15/9/2023 18:00 pic.twitter.com/ziDtCtGL8f — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 13, 2023

