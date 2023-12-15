Play Button
Waterford News

New ALDI store to open in Waterford next summer

New ALDI store to open in Waterford next summer
Jayde Maher
ALDI is to open a new store in the heart of Waterford City in 2024.

The retailer has signed a lease on a unit at City Square Shopping Centre.

The new store, which represents an investment of €3.8m by ALDI in Waterford will replace ALDI’s existing store in The Glen.

The new store will be over 50% larger than the current store in The Glen.

All staff at the existing store will continue at the new location, in addition to five new roles which are being created.

There will be a seamless transition from one store to the other once the City Square Shopping Centre location is complete.

Before it opens, the store will receive a full makeover in line with ALDI’s award-winning Project Fresh design which allows for products to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

 Commenting, Robbie Kavanagh, ALDI Store Manager, said: “We’re delighted to have signed the lease on our new location in the heart of the city. Over the past 15 years at The Glen, we’ve built up a strong and valued customer base, and we’ll continue to offer them the value and quality they’ve come to expect. Our expanded store team look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to our bigger and redesigned store in City Square Shopping Centre when we open in 2024.”

ALDI expects to open the new City Square Centre store in early summer 2024, and the store in the Glen will continue to operate up to and including the previous day.

