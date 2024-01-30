New Friendship Cafe opens in the South East

A new friendship cafe has opened in the South East, and they're on the hunt for volunteers.

Located at the New Men's Shed in Waterford City, the cafe is a free initiative that's open to the public.

Supported by St Vincent De Paul and Waterford Food Bank, they're inviting anyone interested to come for a cup of tea and a chat.

One of the main goals of the cafe is to integrate migrant communities into Waterford, making the cafe a safe space where they can make friends and get advice.

Speaking to Beat News, Frank Kennedy, explained the aims of the cafe,

When people leave Direct Provision, and have a small room or a flat on their own, they even lose the community that they had in Direct Provision. They're the people we really want to connect with.

The cafe allows migrant communities to practise their English, something Ovie, a visitor of the cafe, said is important for integration,

If you don't have English, it's not easy to get employment... if the language is a barrier, everything is harder.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can contact [email protected].

