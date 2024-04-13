Play Button
One year has passed since Craig Breen's death

One year has passed since Craig Breen's death
Craig Breen during a press conference during day one of the DayInsure Wales Rally GB.
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Tributes have been paid to Waterford's Craig Breen on his first anniversary.

The Rally Croatia testing crash robbed the rally world of the Waterford legend.

The 33-year-old who died in the competition was a hugely successful figure in motorsports both in Ireland, and throughout the world.

Breen had a passion for motor sport competing at the highest level internationally -the WRC- with a total 35 stage wins throughout his career.

A special mass will take place in his memory, at the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank this evening at 7pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

