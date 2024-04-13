One year has passed since Craig Breen's death

Tributes have been paid to Waterford's Craig Breen on his first anniversary.

The Rally Croatia testing crash robbed the rally world of the Waterford legend.

The 33-year-old who died in the competition was a hugely successful figure in motorsports both in Ireland, and throughout the world.

Breen had a passion for motor sport competing at the highest level internationally -the WRC- with a total 35 stage wins throughout his career.

A special mass will take place in his memory, at the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank this evening at 7pm.

