Waterford News

Motorists urged to avoid Waterford Outer Ring Road following two-truck collision

The scene of the Incident at Butlerstown Roundabout
Robbie Byrne
Motorists are being urged to avoid Waterford city's Outer Ring Road following a two-truck collision.

The incident happened at the Butlerstown Roundabout shortly after 12 pm today (Friday, January 6th).

Eyewitnesses are reporting long delays in all directions.

Emergency services are en route to clear the roundabout.

We'll have more to follow on this... 

The incident follows another collision on Waterford roads today.

Gardaí were forced to attend the scene of a road traffic incident on the Portlaw to Kilmeaden road, heading towards Waterford earlier this morning.

One vehicle was involved in the incident and the road is currently closed.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Beat News has contacted Waterford Garda station who have confirmed that there are no injuries advised.

