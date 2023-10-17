Samhain Festival to take place across County Waterford

Waterford is gearing up for an enchanting Samhain Festival this Halloween, presented by Waterford City and County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

Running from October 27 to October 31, the celebration will delve into Ireland's ancient Halloween traditions.

Waterford City & County Council proudly tweeted about the event.

We, in partnership with Fáilte Ireland are proud to present Samhain in #Waterford (27th-31st Oct.), a fabulously ghoulish celebration of Ireland’s ancient #Halloween tradition in Waterford city and Dungarvan.https://t.co/w2KSCThUGC — Waterford City & County Council (@WaterfordCounci) October 13, 2023

Friday, October 27



On Friday evening at 8 PM, the award-winning street entertainment group, SPRAOI, will showcase "Scáthanna" (Shadows), a captivating procession through the People's Park.

The event promises to be a spooky spectacle, featuring floats and eerie special effects, as it recreates the magical mystery of Samhain.

Saturday, October 28

Saturday invites everyone to don their Halloween attire and partake in festivities on John Roberts Square and enjoy performances by Waterford's own Aliens in Caves and Lithium Lounge starting at 4.30 PM. Prizes await the best children's and adult's costumes.

Rugby enthusiasts can catch the live screening of the Rugby World Cup 2023 Final on the big screen in Waterford City Centre.

Pre-match fan zones will provide live music and entertainment ahead of the 8 PM kick-off.

Sunday, October 29

"The Samhain Sessions" on Sunday, October 29, present a series of live jazz gigs and DJ sets across various locations in the City starting from 12 noon. Waterford City & County Council suggests pairing it with a festive blood-curdling brunch.

Celebrations continue in Dungarvan's Grattan Square with live music from 4.30 PM and prizes for the best child and adult Halloween costumes.

Halloween - Tuesday, October 31

Halloween night itself marks "The Hill @ Halloween", a collaborative effort by Creative Waterford and Waterford Community Safety Partnership presenting a "thrilling kaleidoscope" of mythical music, dance and entertainment.

The event is set to kick off at 8 PM on Ballybricken Green, one of the oldest and most historic parts of Waterford City, offering a unique immersive Samhain experience.

Kieran Kehoe, Director of Services with Waterford City and County Council, said, “We’re really looking forward to bringing the inaugural Samhain celebration to Waterford city and county."

More details to follow on Waterford City and County Council's website.

