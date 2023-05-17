Play Button
Play Button
Waterford News

Student arrested following alleged attack at Waterford secondary school

Student arrested following alleged attack at Waterford secondary school
Garda, Stock Image.
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Gardaí investigation is underway into the alleged assault of a student in a Waterford city secondary school.

WLR FM reports that the incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday, May 5th last.

It is understood to have occurred when a school student attacked another student using a blunt-force object.

The alleged attack is believed to have occurred during school hours and on school property.

Advertisement

The student was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) that day for treatment of head injuries sustained during the incident.

Gardaí have confirmed that their investigations are ongoing. In a statement, they said:

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on May 5th, 2023 at 10.46 am at a premises in Waterford. A male youth was taken to UHW for treatment of serious injuries.

"A male youth was arrested and detained in a Garda Station in the South East under Section 4, before being released with a file to the JLO. Investigations are ongoing."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish 'psychic medium' convicted of deceiving man out of €10,000

 By Beat News
Waterford News 2

Man seriously injured following Waterford crash

 By Jayde Maher
Waterford News 3

Waterford's UNioN Wine Bar & Kitchen wins national gong at Irish Restaurant Awards

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement