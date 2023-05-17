Student arrested following alleged attack at Waterford secondary school

A Gardaí investigation is underway into the alleged assault of a student in a Waterford city secondary school.

WLR FM reports that the incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday, May 5th last.

It is understood to have occurred when a school student attacked another student using a blunt-force object.

The alleged attack is believed to have occurred during school hours and on school property.

The student was taken to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) that day for treatment of head injuries sustained during the incident.

Gardaí have confirmed that their investigations are ongoing. In a statement, they said:

"Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred on May 5th, 2023 at 10.46 am at a premises in Waterford. A male youth was taken to UHW for treatment of serious injuries.

"A male youth was arrested and detained in a Garda Station in the South East under Section 4, before being released with a file to the JLO. Investigations are ongoing."

