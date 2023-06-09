Swimmers get into difficulty at Waterford beach

Two swimmers got into difficulty at Tramore's Lady's Slip in Co. Waterford this evening.

Four family members had been out enjoying a dip in the sea when two of them began to struggle.

One family member called the Coast Guard and a lifeboat was dispatched at 17:42.

The people on board helped one of the members of the family, while the other was assisted out of the water by members of the public.

Advertisement

The rescue was a multi-agency mission, as Tramore RNLI's helicopter had been in the area.

It deployed its paramedic to the beach, who deemed all four members of the family to be okay.

If you do get into trouble near water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Pal Tuohy, who is a member of the RNLI, shared the news with Beat and confirmed that the group are always ready and happy to help anyone who needs it.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.